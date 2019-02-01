Amazon.com Inc. recorded its third straight record profit, but uncertainty in India and other worrisome trends threaten to undermine the retailer's growth, according to a Dow Jones Newswires article made available to Efe on Friday.

For the all-important holiday quarter, Amazon reported its profit topped $3 billion for the first time, jumping 63% from a year earlier. The company is taming its operating costs, and profitable businesses like cloud computing, advertising and the services it offers sellers on its site have helped offset the lower margins of its traditional retail business.