Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks on stage at a press conference where he introduced new Kindle products at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, USA, Sep 6, 2012 (issued Sep 4, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL NELSON

Amazon.com Inc. notched a best-ever $3.56 billion quarterly profit as it continued to lean on higher margin businesses and put a lid on costs, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Friday.

Expenses, however, are expected to jump in the second quarter in part because Amazon said it would invest $800 million to make one-day free shipping the standard for Prime members, instead of two days.