Amazon.com's record quarterly profit streak has ended as the online retailer faced higher shipping costs, slowing growth from its cloud-computing business and a steeper loss in its overseas retail business, according to the tech giant's results released on Thursday.

The company's second-quarter profit rose 3.6 pecent from a year ago to $2.63 billion after more than doubling last quarter. It missed analysts' consensus estimate, said a report by EFE/Dow Jones. Amazon had posted its best-ever profit the previous four quarters.