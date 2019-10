The Amazon logo is seen on an airplane tail on the opening day of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2019 (reissued Oct. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

An employee works at the Amazon logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany, Nov. 22, 2018 (reissued Oct. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

E-commerce giant Amazon's quarterly profits dropped for the first time in two years, results released Thursday showed.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos, which is making a strong investment in incorporating changes in its package transport infrastructure, announced that its profits during July-Sep. 2019 were $2.13 billion, compared to $2.88 billion during the same period in 2018. EFE-EPA