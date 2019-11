Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos participates in the unveiling of an Amazon environmental initiative entitled 'The Climate Pledge', in Washington, DC, USA, Sep. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A mobile phone screen displays the Amazon Inc. mobile apps in Taipei, Taiwan, Sep. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The United States tech multinational Amazon announced Thursday that it would protest the Pentagon’s award to Microsoft of a cloud computing contract valued at up to $10 billion.

Amazon’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services had been the favorite to win and already had a contract with the Central Intelligence Agency. EFE-EPA