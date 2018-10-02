Amazon.com on Tuesday said it was raising the minimum wage it pays all United States workers to $15 an hour, a move that comes as the company faced increased criticism about pay and benefits for its warehouse workers, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The new minimum wage will kick in Nov. 1, covering more than 250,000 current employees and 100,000 seasonal holiday employees. The company said it also will start lobbying for an increase in the federal minimum wage, currently at $7.25 an hour.