A view of the logo on the new Amazon logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany, 07 November 2017 (reissued 05 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

A photo provided by Amazon on on Sep. 24, 2020 shows the latest version of its Echo smart speaker, in black. EFE/HANDOUT/AMAZON/EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

American multinational tech giant Amazon presented its latest developments in hardware and services Thursday, including the conversion of the Echo smart speaker into a sphere and the company's foray into the world of streaming video games with their platform Luna.

The Seattle firm revealed in an online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Luna, a service which had been speculated about in the industry for months and that follows the footsteps of Google's Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud. EFE-EPA