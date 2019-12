Verizon will become the first technology company to use AWS Wavelength, a service platform that provides mobile app developers with the ability to deploy apps that require ultra-low latency to mobile devices using 5G, which is expected to become the new digital communications standard during the next years.. EFE/Justin Lane/File

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world leader in cloud computing services, announced Tuesday a partnership with Verizon Communications to bring the cloud to 5G networks.

Verizon will become the first company to use AWS Wavelength, a service platform that provides mobile app developers with the ability to create ultra-low latency software designed for mobile devices using 5G, which is expected to become the new digital communications standard in the coming years.