United States President Donald J. Trump gives remarks on his 12-day Asian tour, in which he visited five countries in Asia: Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam with the final stop in the Philippines for 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/BULLIT MARQUEZ / POOL

American companies with a presence in China are concerned over unequal opportunities in the Asian country and regulatory uncertainties although they are confident that bilateral relations will improve in 2018, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said Tuesday.

The findings of the 2017 Business Climate Survey, released by the Chamber in Beijing on Tuesday, indicate that the main challenge for 60 percent of the companies surveyed is the inconsistency in the country in interpreting regulation and a lack of clarity in its laws.