Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2019, of Ota Tofu, the only Japanese business in Portland, Oregon, that survived the hard years of World War II; it is the oldest tofu shop in the country and the only place where it is prepared the traditional way. EFE-EPA/Tania Cidoncha

Ota Tofu, the only Japanese business in Portland, Oregon, that survived the hard years of World War II, is the oldest tofu shop in the country and the only place where it is prepared the traditional way.

An early morning visit to Ota Tofu, founded in 1911, though it moved to its current location in 1980, is like plunging into the past.