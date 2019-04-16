American Airlines Group Inc., after saying for months that its pilots didn't need additional ground-simulator experience on Boeing 737 MAX jets, now plans to include such instruction in training sessions for the aircraft, industry officials said, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The decision, these officials said, means as soon as late summer, American 737 MAX pilots will start encountering some simulator scenarios tied to problems with an automated flight-control system, called MCAS, that has been implicated in two fatal nose-dives of the plane in less than five months.