An image showing the passenger planes of United Airlines (L) and American Airlines at the Frankfurt airport, Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

An agreement that allows American Airlines Group Inc. and European carriers such as British Airways to closely coordinate schedule and pricing for trans-Atlantic flights is getting fresh scrutiny in Britain, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority said it had launched a review of the pact, with the goal of completing the initial process by March. The partnership also includes Finnair Oyj and Spain's Iberia, which, like British Airways, is part of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA.