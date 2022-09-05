A 19 February 2022 photo of people visiting Caja Netflix, an interactive attraction in Guadalajara, Mexico, that immerses fans in the worlds of their favorite Netflix series and films. EFE/ Francisco Guasco/File

The global market for video on-demand streaming platforms has shown signs of saturation for months, forcing companies to devise new strategies to halt subscriber bleed, recover from financial setbacks, avoid more layoffs and boost revenue.

Netflix has lost nearly 1.2 million subscribers since the start of 2022, while CNN+ shut down just weeks after it debuted and Apple TV+ has been growing slowly and currently has just a 6 percent market share in the United States despite major investment outlays.