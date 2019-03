President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that credit rating agencies were punishing Mexico and state-owned companies, such as oil giant Pemex, for the "neoliberal policies" adopted by prior administrations.

The Mexican leader, popularly known as AMLO, said the rating agencies had remained "quiet" while his predecessors implemented harmful economic policies.