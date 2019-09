The economic development director at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Daniel Titelman, speaks during the first day of the second Global Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean, at the Union League Club in New York on 26 September 2019. EFE-EPA/ Said Bazze

From left to right, PhD in Public Policy Liliana Mesias Garcia; political scientist Paola Gonzalez; the director of programs of the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), Roberto Obrando Prestol; the director of the police studies program of the New York Police Department (NYPD), Maria Haberfeld; and senior expert with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Karelia Villa Mar pose at the end of the panel "Challenges of public order and security in contemporary democracies," during the first day of the second Global Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean at the Union League Club in New York on 26 September 2019. EFE-EPA/Said Bazze

The uncertainty over the trade war between the United States and China and over a potential global recession are causing concern in Latin America, the economy of which is slowing with growth forecasted to be just 0.5 percent this year.

This combined issue was the subject of the first panel discussions at the Global Forum Latin America and Caribbean 2019 being held in New York City with the participation of some 40 experts in public policy, international relations and economics.