AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. on Monday reported a swing to net profit in the first half of 2018 and said it expected to meet the top end of its production guidance for the full year, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The mining company said that it swung to a profit of $33 million in the six months ended June 30, away from a net loss of $176 million in the year-earlier period.