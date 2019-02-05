Tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report supplied to Efe on Tuesday.
In recent weeks the two carmakers have taken steps to restore the trust that people at both companies say was lost on Nov. 19, when Ghosn, then the chairman of both businesses, was arrested on suspicion of financial misconduct after a monthslong probe that Nissan conducted in secret. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.