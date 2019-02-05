File image shows Jean-Dominique Senard (L) shakes hands with Thierry Bollore (R) at Renault HQ in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan 24, 2019. Reports on Feb 5, 2019 pointed to tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn were hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance.EPA-EFE (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows a Nissan sign at a showroom in central Tokyo, Japan, Jan 22, 2019. Reports on Feb 5, 2019 pointed to tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn were hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRANCK ROBI CHON

File image shows Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa reacting during a press conference at the company's global HQ in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Jan 24, 2019. Reports on Feb 5, 2019 pointed to tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn were hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance. EPA-EFE (FILE)/KIYOSHI OTA

File image shows the Renault company HQ in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, Jan 24, 2019. Reports on Feb 5, 2019 pointed to tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn were hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows pedestrians walking past a large-scale screen displaying a news program showing a courtroom drawing of former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 8, 2019. Reports on Feb 5, 2019 pointed to tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn were hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance. EPA-EFE (FILE) /KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tensions stemming from the investigation into auto-industry titan Carlos Ghosn are hampering efforts at Renault and Nissan to shore up their globe-spanning alliance, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report supplied to Efe on Tuesday.

In recent weeks the two carmakers have taken steps to restore the trust that people at both companies say was lost on Nov. 19, when Ghosn, then the chairman of both businesses, was arrested on suspicion of financial misconduct after a monthslong probe that Nissan conducted in secret. Ghosn has denied any wrongdoing.