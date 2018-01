A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer shown in a demo room, following the announcement of new products at the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California, USA, Oct. 27, 2016 (reissued Jan. 5, 2018). EPA/TONY AVELAR

A young man looks at Apple's new iPhone 8 Plus at the Apple Store of Omotesando shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 2, 2017 (reissued Jan. 5, 2018). EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A guest inspects the new MacBook Pro computer with the new USB-C ports in a demo room, following the announcement of new products at the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California, USA, Oct. 27, 2016 (reissued Jan. 5, 2018). EPA/TONY AVELAR

Apple Inc. published information confirming that all devices running its mobile and personal-computer operating systems are affected by two massive vulnerabilities, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The original disclosures, made Wednesday, revealed security vulnerabilities in Intel and AMD chips.