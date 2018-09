People shop at an Apple store in Istanbul, Turkey, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The European Commission on Thursday cleared Apple Inc.'s acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam Entertainment Ltd. following a probe by EU antitrust authorities, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

The commission concluded that the merger wouldn't adversely affect competition in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it.