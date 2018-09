Photo provided by Apple Inc. showing a screen shot from its new iPhone XS and XS Max presented at a special unveiling event on Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, California. EFE-EPA/APPLE INC. / Obligatory Credit: Courtesy of Apple Inc. / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Photo provided by Apple Inc. showing its new iPhone XS and XS Max presented on Sept. 12, 2018, at a special unveiling event in Cupertino, California. EFE-EPA/APPLE INC. / Obligatory Credit: Courtesy of Apple Inc. / Editorial Use Only / No Sales

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday rolled out its new smartphone models - the iPhone XS, XR and XS Max, the last of which has a screen 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) wide, the largest provided by the company to date.

The XS and XS Max are considered to be top-of-the-line and their screens use OLED technology, which was introduced into the iPhone X models last year and which increases contrast and brightness above and beyond that provided with traditional LCD screens.