US tech giant Apple on Monday announced that it will manufacture its new desktop Mac Pro computer in the United States rather than China, just as President Donald Trump had asked as he keeps a trade war with Beijing brewing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on his official blog that the new generation of the Mac Pro, its top-of-the-line and most powerful computer, will be manufactured in Austin, Texas, at the same facility where it has made the Mac Pro since 2013, as part of the firm's "commitment" to "U.S. economic growth."