Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook gives a speech during the 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Wednesday issued the tech giant's strongest call yet for a United States-wide privacy law, citing the European Union's new data-protection rules as a benchmark to counter corporate abuses of personal information, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Cook's push came at an international conference on data and privacy organized by the EU, which in May enacted the General Data Protection Regulation in a bid to both improve user rights and bolster the 28-member bloc's power as a global rule-maker with tough standards.