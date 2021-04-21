Photo provided by Apple Inc. showing the new iMac presented at the Spring Loaded hardware event in Cupertino, California, on April 20, 2021. EFE / EPA / APPLE INC. PAMPHLET/ Editorial Use Only / Only available to illustrate the accompanying article (Obligatory credit)

Apple on Tuesday held its first big hardware event of 2021, the highlights of which included the complete redesign of the high-end iMac, making it lighter and featuring seven different colors, and integrating the tech giant's own M1 chip into its iPad Pro.

The new iMac unveiled at the Spring Loaded event is one of the most complete and expensive laptops in the company's product lines and now has an elegant aluminum finish that is available in red, blue, orange, yellow, green, violet and silver and is only 11.5 millimeters (0.45 inch) thick.