Apple Inc. is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China, people familiar with the matter said, as trade tensions prompt the company to consider diversifying its supply chain, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Thursday.

While any major changes would be difficult and could take months to years to implement, Apple is looking into the feasibility of shifting up to around a third of the production for some devices, some of the people said. Destinations under consideration include Southeast Asia, the people said.