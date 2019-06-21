Shoppers stand on the front of the new Apple Store as they attend the opening ceremony at the newly-opened shopping complex 'Iconsiam' on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Apple Inc. is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China, people familiar with the matter said, as trade tensions prompt the company to consider diversifying its supply chain, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

While any major changes would be difficult and could take months to years to implement, Apple is looking into the feasibility of shifting up to about a third of the production for some devices, some of the people said.