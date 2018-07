(FILE) Some of the 3,500 strong workforce at the Laird Technologies plant - a supplier for Nokia, HTC, Apple and a host of other manufacturers - work on mobile device antennas and other components in Beijing, China, May 21, 2010. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

(FILE) People seen in the Apple store in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, Jul. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

Apple announced on Friday the launch of a unique fund to promote clean energy among the company's suppliers in China, with nearly $300 million of investment.

Over the next four years the US tech giant and 10 initial suppliers will jointly contribute to the China Clean Energy Fund, which will connect Apple's suppliers of components and products with clean and renewable energy sources.