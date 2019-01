Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music before the start of an Apple event in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Apple Inc on Tuesday lowered its sales expectations for the first quarter of the fiscal year which it says is due to slowing iPhone sales and the economic slowdown in China.

In a letter addressed to investors and published after the New York Stock Exchange closed, the CEO of the Cupertino-based company, Tim Cook, indicated that in the first three months of the new fiscal year, the company expects approximately $84 billion of revenue.