Members of the media depart after the Apple Special Event in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Members of the media look at new Apple products during the hands-on portion of the Apple Special Event in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tech giant Apple held its biggest event of the year on Tuesday, presenting its new iPhones and - this time around - opting to adhere to a classic line with few visible changes and most of the new features focused on the camera and on image treatment.

The multinational headed by Tim Cook presented its new line of products in the Steve Jobs theater at its Cupertino, California, headquarters, including the iPhone 11 Pro, the successor to the XS and the firm's new standard mobile phone, along with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a larger screen and the iPhone 11, the simplest and least expensive version.