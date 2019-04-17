Apple and Qualcomm agreed to dismiss all litigation between the two companies world-wide and forged a new license agreement, ending a long-brewing legal battle over how royalties are collected on innovations in smartphone technology, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

The settlement, which came hours after opening arguments in a trial between the companies started, includes an undisclosed payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also said in a joint statement that they had reached a six-year license agreement and a multiyear deal for Qualcomm to supply Apple with modem chips.