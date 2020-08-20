Apple on Aug. 19, 2020, became the world's most valuable company surpassing - temporarily at least - the $2 trillion capitalization threshold in terms of share value, with its shares trading above $467 each on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Monica Davey/File

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday became the first US firm to reach the $2 trillion mark in terms of its stock market capitalization, more than Italy, with the world's eighth largest gross domestic product, and almost double the GDP of Spain.

Apple, founded in 1976 by the late Steven Jobs and which has almost doubled its stock market capitalization in just two years, is the most valuable publicly traded company in the world and now is the second to reach the $2 trillion mark after Saudi Arabia's state-run petroleum company Aramco did so in 2019, although that firm since then has lost value.