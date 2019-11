Apple iPhone 5S models displayed in an Apple store on Tuesday, September 10, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. EFE / Kay Nietfeld / Archive

Apple Inc announced Friday the removal of all apps related to electronic cigarettes from its mobile App Store amid concerns about the health effects of vaping.

The 181 apps affected by the decision include ones allowing users to control the lighting and temperature of e-cigs, as well as apps that offered access to vaping-related news, social networks and games.