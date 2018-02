People enter the Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea, 29 January 2018. The store, which opened on 27 January, is Apple's first official retail store in South Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Tech giant Apple Inc. earned $20.06 billion in net profits in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, up 12 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to an Apple statement on Thursday.

The company also reaped $88.29 billion in revenues, of which $61.57 billion, approximately two-thirds, came from the different iPhone models, up 13 percent.