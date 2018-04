A view of the Apple logo at the Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

European Union anti-trust authorities opened a full-blown probe into Apple Inc.'s proposed acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam Entertainment Ltd. on concerns it would reduce choice for users of music-streaming services, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The deal would give Apple ownership of a popular app that helps users identify songs, before directing them to Apple Music or Spotify to listen to and potentially buy or stream the music.