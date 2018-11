Shoppers stand on the front of the new Apple Store as they attend the opening ceremony at the newly-opened shopping complex 'Iconsiam' on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Tim Cook may hold his nose when he takes money from Google every year, but take it he does - and for good reason, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, paid about $11.8 billion in traffic acquisition costs to unnamed distribution partners in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30.