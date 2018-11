An archive shot of an Apple employee looks out the window of the Apple Store onto people in line to purchase the new iPhone X in Boston, Massachusetts, USA (reissued Nov. 2, 2018). EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A big drop in shares of Apple dragged major United States stock indexes into the red, breaking their three-session winning streak, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Saturday.

The iPhone maker's shares lost $14.74, or 6.6 percent, to $207.48 on Friday _ their biggest one-day percentage loss since January 2014 _ after the company gave disappointing guidance for the holiday quarter.