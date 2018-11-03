A big drop in shares of Apple dragged major U.S. stock indexes into the red Friday, breaking their three-session winning streak, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report provided to EFE.
The iPhone maker's shares lost $14.74, or 6.6 percent, to $207.48 - their biggest one-day percentage loss since January 2014 - after the company gave disappointing guidance for the holiday quarter. The declines threatened to push the company's market value below $1 trillion and also spread to other big technology stocks, which had been hammered in October.