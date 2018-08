People walk past an Apple store in New York City on Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Customers look at iPhones on display at an Apple store in New York City on Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Apple shares surged more than 5 percent Wednesday in the wake of a strong 2018 fiscal third quarter earnings report, pushing the tech giant's market capitalization close to a record $1 trillion.

Apple shares were up $10.53, or 5.53 percent, at $200.82 in late afternoon trading, giving the Cupertino, California-based company a market capitalization, or total stock market value, of around $985 billion.