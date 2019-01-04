Shoppers walk past the Apple Inc. logo at an Apple Store in Hong Kong, China, Jan 04 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Chinese man uses his mobile phone in an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Jan 04 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Stocks of United States tech giant Apple fell 10 percent on Thursday in its worst day of trading in six years.

Wall Street's tech sector dropped 5 percent, with Amazon, Facebook, and Alphabet registering drops of over 2.5 percent.