Apple has reinforced its bid to conquer the mouthwatering Chinese market by inaugurating its first application development center in the Asian giant.

The United States-based tech powerhouse said in a statement released late on Tuesday that the app development program – located in the eastern city of Shanghai's Pudong New Area – would include lectures, networking sessions and experimental workshops for Chinese developers.