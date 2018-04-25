Apple Inc. completed an agreement with Ireland enabling the company to transfer roughly 13 billion euros ($16 billion) into a Dublin escrow account, in a step toward complying with a European Commission tax order, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

The executive body of the European Union ruled in 2016 that Apple had underreported profit in Ireland over more than a decade because of two tax deals with the Irish government. The EU viewed the tax treatment as illegal state aid that must be repaid.