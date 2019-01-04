Chinese people walk outside an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Dec 12, 2018. Apple has cited disappointing sales of the iPhone, mostly in China, as the main reason for its reduced outlook.. EFE-EPA (FILE) /WU HON

An Apple iPhone XR poster is seen in an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Jan 4, 2019. Apple shares to plunge by 9.96 percent on Jan 3 2019 after Apple CEO Tim Cook's commented about weakness in emerging markets and Greater China. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

A Chinese man uses his mobile phone outside an Apple store while an iPhone XR picture is displayed on a large screen in Beijing, China, Dec 12, 2018. Apple has cited disappointing sales of the iPhone, mostly in China, as the main reason for its reduced outlook. EFE-EPA (FILE) /WU HON

A Chinese woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past an Apple logo outside an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Jan 4, 2019. Apple shares to plunge by 9.96 percent on 03 January 2019 after Apple CEO Tim Cook's commented about weakness in emerging markets and Greater China. EPA/WU HONG

Apple Inc.'s profit margins have long been the envy of the consumer-electronics world. Defending those margins may now be coming at a significant cost to what is no longer the world's most valuable company, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Friday to Efe.

Slowing iPhone sales triggered a nearly unprecedented warning from Apple on Wednesday about lower-than-expected revenue for its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 29. That warning, the first from the company in nearly 17 years, sliced another 10 percent off Apple's already battered shares on Thursday and brought the total damage over the last two months to 37 percent, or about $415 billion (363.95 bn euro) in market value. That makes the one-time trillion dollar company now only the fourth most valuable in tech behind Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google-parent Alphabet Inc.