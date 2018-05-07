ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s leading steel and mining companies, announced on Monday it has been granted merger clearance by the European Commission for AM Investco Italy Srl’s proposed acquisition of Ilva SpA, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

EC merger clearance follows the conclusion of the Commission's Phase II investigation into the proposed acquisition of Ilva, and has been granted on the basis that ArcelorMittal has committed to dispose of assets in Italy, Romania, Macedonia, Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Belgium, as previously announced on Apr. 13.