Architecture Biennale explores sustainability, social inclusion

A view of the installations presented at Corderie of Arsenale for the 17th edition of the Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

A view of the installations presented at Corderie of Arsenale for the 17th edition of the Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

A view of the installation presented in the Dutch pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

A view of the installation presented in the USA pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola

A view of the installation presented in the Central pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola