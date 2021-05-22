Modern society must embrace inclusion, reject social inequality and respect nature. These are the key motifs encapsulated by this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale, which opened to the public Saturday.
Architecture Biennale explores sustainability, social inclusion
A view of the installations presented at Corderie of Arsenale for the 17th edition of the Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
A view of the installations presented at Corderie of Arsenale for the 17th edition of the Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy, 20 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
A view of the installation presented in the Dutch pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
A view of the installation presented in the USA pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
A view of the installation presented in the Central pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
A view of the installation presented in the Great Britain pavilion, during the Architecture Biennale, at the Giardini della Biennale, Venice, Italy, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Andrea Merola
