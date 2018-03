Photo provided by Argentina's Transportation Ministry showing two cruise ships docked at the port of Ushuaia, Argentina, March 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ministerio de Transporte de Argentina

Argentina will have a 33-ship Antarctic fleet entirely for tourism thanks to the addition of eight more boats, the transportation ministry said Friday.

With the new vessels, the fleet's capacity will surpass the 119,790 passengers it transported this last season, the ministry said in a statement.