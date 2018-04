Photo provided by the Argentine president's office showing president Mauricio Macri (2-L) during a visit to a lemon packing plant in Tucuman, Argentina, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidencia argentina

Argentina sent its first shipment of lemons to the United States in 17 years, a few months after President Donald Trump authorized citrus imports from that South American nation.

"Let's send off the first truck, which will carry our produce to our brothers in the United States," Argentine President Mauricio Macri said during an event in the northern lemon-growing province of Tucuman.