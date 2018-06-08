The President of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), Federico Sturzenegger (L), and the Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne (R), deliver a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CAAMANO

The International Monetary Fund and Argentina reached an agreement for a $50 billion credit line to stem a drop in the value of the Argentine peso and shore up the government of President Mauricio Macri, as he accelerates plans to reduce fiscal deficits, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Macri sought the IMF's help four weeks ago, after the peso's slide threatened Argentina's ability to pay its debt, much of which was denominated in United States dollars. The peso is down more than 25 percent this year against the dollar.