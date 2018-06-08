efe-epaBuenos Aires

Argentina announced Thursday that it will receive credit lines totaling $5.65 billion from the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank and the CAF-Latin American Development Bank, in addition to a $50 billion credit line from the International Monetary Fund.

"These resources double the regular annual disbursement by these entities in Argentina, accompany the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and broaden the availability of financing," said the Argentine government in a statement.