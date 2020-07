A boy plays video games at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 July 2020. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina has leveled up in the global video game market thanks to homegrown talent, competitive costs and a surge in demand during Covid lockdowns.

The South American country has more than 120 development studios and 83 percent of video games created last year were exported internationally.