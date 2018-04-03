Argentine Tourism Minister Gustavo Santos, speaks during a private meeting with the press, where he revealed the matters to be discussed in the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit to be held on April 18-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentina is preparing to welcome on April 18-19 the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit, at which leaders of the industry will reflect on the future of global tourism and its relation to technology, an event the government hopes will also generate investments in the country.

Argentine Tourism Minister Gustavo Santos had a private meeting with the press in Buenos Aires Tuesday, where he revealed the matters to be discussed in this event of worldwide relevance, to be attended by former Spanish President Jose Maria Aznar, Portugal's secretary of state for Tourism, Ana Mendes Godinho, and Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).