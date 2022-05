A photo provided by Argentina's Energy Secretariat that shows an operator holding an Argentine flag at the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in the province of Jujuy. EFE/Energy Secretariat

A photo provided by Argentina's Energy Secretariat that shows several animals grazing near the Fenix lithium project, which is operated by American company Livent within the Salar del Hombre Muerto salt pan in Argentina's Catamarca province. EFE/Energy Secretariat

A photo provided by Argentina's Energy Secretariat of Tres Quebradas (3Q), a lithium project in the Argentine province of Catamarca that is owned and operated by Liex, an Argentine subsidiary of Canada's Neo Lithium Corp. EFE/Energy Secretariat

Argentina currently ranks fourth worldwide in lithium output with just two projects in the production phase, but the steady advance of other projects and an investment boom in that sector have the country poised to take a giant leap forward.

Between 2020 and 2021, announced investments in lithium mining in Argentina rose to $3.4 billion, according to official figures.